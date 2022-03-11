'Spend minimum time in Chandigarh': Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann tells AAP MLAs

Former comedian and now Punjab’s CM-designate Bhagwant Mann is asking newly elected AAP MLAs to remain grounded despite a remarkable win in Punjab assembly elections 2022. He has told the MLAs to spend most of their time in villages and cities to resolve public’s problems.

Speaking to the MLAs about future way of workings during a meeting of the AAP’s legislature party, Mann said, "Work there where we sought votes. The government will run from villages, wards, mohallas. Go and meet people, have tea with them. Take officers along and resolve their issues”.

He also advised them to spend minimum time in Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. Further, he asked MLAs to do away with arrogance saying, “You are MLAs of those people also who did not vote for you... You are MLAs of Punjabis, and the government is formed by Punjabis.”

The 48-year-old Bhagwant Mann was born on October 17, 1973, in Sartoj village in Sangrur. He entered politics a decade ago in 2011 with the People's Party of Punjab and first contested for the Lehra constituency in Punjab in 2012.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann is all set to take oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16. Today, Mann met with Delhi CM and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi in presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

He touched Kejriwal's feet and sought his blessings. The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

