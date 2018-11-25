Headlines

Spell out date for mandir in Ayodhya: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena has reportedly sent close to 3,000 supporters from Maharashtra on two trains to Ayodhya.

Sanjay Jog

Updated: Nov 25, 2018, 05:10 AM IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has dared Modi government to spell out the date for commencement of construction of Ram mandir at Ayodhya. "Wo kehte hain ki mandir wahin banayenge. Par kabhi tareek nahi batatte (They [BJP] claim they will make the temple, but shy away from telling when it will be accomplished)," said Thackeray.

Pointing out that BJP is ruling the Centre as well as UP, he said: "The temple should have been there by now. Do whatever, be it legislation or ordinance, but the temple can't get delayed further."

Stating that "Ram is our ideology", the Sena chief, who reached Ayodhya along with wife Rashmi and son Aditya, said: "I don't want to do politics over it. I don't want to take credit. If we all come together, then we will be able to make it a reality."

Stating that it's the wish of every Hindu that a temple is constructed in Ayodhya soon, he said Sena will support if an ordinance is brought in for the issue.

Earlier, Thackeray was received by his party members amid chants of Jai Sri Ram.

Shiv Sena has reportedly sent close to 3,000 supporters from Maharashtra on two trains to Ayodhya. Thackeray later performed puja and aarti on the banks of Sarayu river.

Thackeray, who is carrying a pot full of soil from Shivneri fort in Pune, would hand it over to the priest at the Ram Janmabhoomi on Sunday. The Shiv Sena president will also interact with the media and then with public.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena targeted the BJP and likened it to Kumbhakarna. Saffron party, in its mouthpiece 'Saamna', said the BJP leaders had abandoned their responsibility. "Hindus don't accept those who run away from their duty. We had owned up Babri demolition," Saamna reminded. It also asked why Lord Ram was still in 'vanvaas' while the BJP was ruling the Centre and Uttar Pradesh.

Timeline

Sena's mandir push

2.12 pm: Uddhav Thackeray lands in Ayodhya, with wife Rashmi and son Aditya in tow

2.32 pm: District administration seals central part of the city

3:10 pm: Uddhav leaves hotel, proceeds towards Laxman Quilla

3.40 pm: At Laxman Quilla, Thackeray performs rituals to raise pitch for early mandier

3.50 pm: Uddhav meets Ayodhya seers (Sant Samman); Sena workers flock to Ayodhya in large numbers

4 pm: Addresses gathering, reiterates 'First Mandir, then Sarkar' call; vows support to Mandir ordinance

6 pm: Uddhav performs Aarti on banks of Sarayu river

