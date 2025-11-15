Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on THIS e-way from 120 kmph to 75 kmph due to...
The Authority is considering reducing the maximum vehicular speed limit from 120 kmph to 75 kmph.
The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is considering reducing the maximum speed limit on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Currently, cars are allowed to travel at a top speed of 120 kmph, but the Authority may bring this down to 75 kmph to improve safety and prevent accidents.
The proposal comes after data showed that around 70% of accidents on the expressway occur between midnight and 8 am. At present, the speed limit is 120 kmph for small vehicles, 100 kmph for tempo travellers and mini-buses, and 80 kmph for heavy trucks.
Along with reducing speed limits, UPEIDA is also considering several other safety measures. These include:
Officials say similar speed checks may be introduced for all categories of vehicles, not just smaller ones. A meeting to review these proposals was recently chaired by UPEIDA CEO Deepak Kumar.
Speaking about the plan, UPEIDA’s Additional CEO, Srihari Pratap Shahi, said, “An analysis was done to understand how to reduce accidents, especially during winter nights when fog is common. One of the proposals was to reduce the speed, and we are evaluating it. Apart from speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and driver fatigue are also major issues.”
A final decision on the proposal is still pending.