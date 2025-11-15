FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on THIS e-way from 120 kmph to 75 kmph due to...

Girija Oak's BIG reaction to AI-edited pics surfacing online: 'I have a 12-year-old son...'

Ravindra Jadeja's FIRST reaction after being traded from CSK to RR: ‘Coming back feels…’

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being trolled over 'men should get periods' remarks: 'The fear of going to...'

Day after Democrats drop BOMBSHELL Epstein emails referring to Donald Trump, US President issues big statement, 'investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties with...'

Day after Bihar election results 2025, BJP suspends ex-union minister RK Singh, two others for 'anti-party' activities

Explosives Evidence: Negligence kills nine at Nowgam

IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami join LSG, Nitish Rana moves to DC, see full list of traded players here

Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's 'diamond-shaped', sea-facing luxurious Bungalow worth Rs 4500000000

Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand P

Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026 following his trade from SRK’s KKR? Here’s all you should know

Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026

Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on THIS e-way from 120 kmph to 75 kmph due to...

Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's 'diamond-shaped', sea-facing luxurious Bungalow worth Rs 4500000000

Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand P

Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026 following his trade from SRK’s KKR? Here’s all you should know

Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026

CSK bid emotional goodbye to 'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja with string of unseen pics

CSK bid emotional goodbye to 'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja with unseen pictures

HomeIndia

INDIA

Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on THIS e-way from 120 kmph to 75 kmph due to...

The Authority is considering reducing the maximum vehicular speed limit from 120 kmph to 75 kmph.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 02:40 PM IST

Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on THIS e-way from 120 kmph to 75 kmph due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is considering reducing the maximum speed limit on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Currently, cars are allowed to travel at a top speed of 120 kmph, but the Authority may bring this down to 75 kmph to improve safety and prevent accidents.

The proposal comes after data showed that around 70% of accidents on the expressway occur between midnight and 8 am. At present, the speed limit is 120 kmph for small vehicles, 100 kmph for tempo travellers and mini-buses, and 80 kmph for heavy trucks.

Along with reducing speed limits, UPEIDA is also considering several other safety measures. These include:

  • Conducting a safety audit of the expressway
  • Using drones to record accidents for scientific investigation
  • Installing crash barriers on both sides of the central median
  • Putting up digital awareness boards at toll plazas and wayside facilities

Officials say similar speed checks may be introduced for all categories of vehicles, not just smaller ones. A meeting to review these proposals was recently chaired by UPEIDA CEO Deepak Kumar.

Speaking about the plan, UPEIDA’s Additional CEO, Srihari Pratap Shahi, said, “An analysis was done to understand how to reduce accidents, especially during winter nights when fog is common. One of the proposals was to reduce the speed, and we are evaluating it. Apart from speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and driver fatigue are also major issues.”

A final decision on the proposal is still pending.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on THIS e-way from 120 kmph to 75 kmph due to...
Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on...
Girija Oak's BIG reaction to AI-edited pics surfacing online: 'I have a 12-year-old son...'
Girija Oak's BIG reaction to AI-edited pics surfacing online: 'I have a 12-year-
Ravindra Jadeja's FIRST reaction after being traded from CSK to RR: ‘Coming back feels…’
Ravindra Jadeja's FIRST reaction after being traded from CSK to RR: ‘Coming...'
Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being trolled over 'men should get periods' remarks: 'The fear of going to...'
Rashmika Mandanna breakssilence on being trolled over 'Men should get periods'
Day after Democrats drop BOMBSHELL Epstein emails referring to Donald Trump, US President issues big statement, 'investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties with...'
Day after Democrats drop BOMBSHELL Epstein emails referring to Donald Trump...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's 'diamond-shaped', sea-facing luxurious Bungalow worth Rs 4500000000
Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand P
Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026 following his trade from SRK’s KKR? Here’s all you should know
Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026
CSK bid emotional goodbye to 'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja with string of unseen pics
CSK bid emotional goodbye to 'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja with unseen pictures
Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small group classes, know studio fees and more
Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small gro
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE