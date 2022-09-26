Search icon
Speed limit on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to be reduced to 80 kmph, check details

Currently, the speed limit for light vehicles on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is 100 kmph.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 08:30 AM IST

File photo

Speed limits on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be re-fixed soon. Reports suggest this is being done due to the surge in traffic in Noida from vehicles coming from Delhi. A proposal will be prepared to re-fix the speed limit on the main roads of Noida as well as on the internal roads.

According to reports, the speed will be fixed at 60 kmph on main roads, 40 on internal roads and 80 kmph on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Till now the speed limit for light vehicles on the Noida Greater Noida Expressway is 100 kmph. But it will be soon reduced to 80 kmph. A proposal for this regard has been prepared and it will be sent to Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari.

A signboard will be prepared and put on the roads once it gets approved by the CEO. Along with this, speed detection cameras installed under ITMS will also be fixed.

Noida Traffic Cell Deputy General Manager SP Singh said that there are three main roads connecting Noida to Delhi and other cities. Sectors and villages are settled on both sides of these roads. It has master plan roads number 1, 2 and 3.
 
Apart from this, there is DSC (Dadri Surajpur Chhalera) Road. This road connects Delhi via Noida and Greater Noida via Kulesra. The maximum speed limit on these roads is proposed to be kept at 60 kmph. It is worth mentioning that DSC Road connects the major markets of the city i.e. Atta, Bhangel, Baraula, Sector-18.  

