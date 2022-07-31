Speculations rife after Swatantra Dev Singh resigns, know who are the probables to become next UP BJP chief

Former UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh with UP CM Yogi Adityanath - File Photo

When Mahendra Bhatt took charge as Uttarakhand BJP chief last week, speculations on leadership change in Uttar Pradesh started picking up pace since Swatantra Dev Singh has already completed his three-year-tenure as UP BJP president last month.

A section of party leaders claim that Singh has sent his resignation to BJP national president J P Nadda and is continuing as the state party chief only till time his successor is appointed, according to The Indian Express.

While there seems no hidden controversy leading to reports of change in leadership, Singh - currently serving as the Jal Shakti Minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet - was recently in news when his junior minister Dinesh Khatikoffered to quit, alleging corruption in his ministry and being ignored because of his Dalit identity.

It is, however, believed that Khatik -- a prominent Dalit face of the party -- was expecting a larger role in the Yogi government’s second tenure and that a lack of coordination between him and Singh might have led to his resignation bid.

Singh was appointed as the UP BJP chief in July 2019 after Mahendra Nath Pandey was re-elected to the Lok Sabha and joined the central government. After serving Pandey’s remaining term, Singh was re-elected as the state party chief for a three-year tenure in 2020.

It is now speculated that a party leader from an upper caste will be appointed as the new state president in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, given the fact that the party is focusing more on Dalits and OBCs, names from these sections are also doing the rounds.

Trend shows that the central leadership has mostly appointed a Brahmin leader as the UP party president ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Ahead of the 2009 Lok sabha polls, Ramapati Tripathi was appointed to the post; ahead of the 2014 general elections, the party appointed Kaxmikant Bajpai as the state party chief; Mahendra Nath was appointed as party’s state president ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Among those who are seen as forerunners to succeed Singh as the UP BJP chief include Mathura MLA and former minister Shrikant Sharma, former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Aligarh MP Satish Kumar Gautam, and Kannauj MP Subrat Pathak. Notably, all of them are Brahmin leaders.

The state’s political circles have it that the party’s central leadership had started looking for Singh’s replacement soon after the party’s triumph in the UP polls for the consecutive second term in March, when he joined the Adityanath ministry 2.0, in accordance with its “one man-one post” policy.