‘Spectrum is similar to atma, which is amar’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra shares ‘spiritual’ text from Telecom Bill

TMC leader Mahua Moitra shared a page from the Telecommunication Bill, which mentions the Bhagavad Gita and ‘Atma’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra recently shared a page from the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, which is aimed at modernizing the law. The text has mention Bhagavad Gita and the Hindi word ‘Atma’, which means soul.

Quoting a text from the explanatory draft of the bill, Moitra wrote on Twitter that it is not a “spiritual” text, but rather a government document drafted by the Department of Telecommunications, which falls under the central government of India.

The text of the Telecommunication Bill page shared by the TMC MP reads, “In a way, spectrum is similar to Atma, which is ajar, Amar, as described in Bhagwad Gita. Like atma, spectrum too dos not have any physical form, yet it is omnipresent.”

 

 

Taking a jibe at the bill, Moitra further wrote, “This is not a spiritual text. It is Page 5 of Explanatory Note to Telecom bill uploaded on the Department of Telecommunications website”.

Further slamming the Centre for the drafting of the document, Mahua Moitra posted another tweet describing the Bhagavad Gita as “essential reading material” for Parliamentary meetings. She further tagged the DoT, as well as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in her tweets.

 

 

Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal political leader wrote, “I’m carrying my copy of the Gita to sitting of Parliamentary Standing committee when DoT officials next called to depose. Clearly essential reading material.”

The explanatory note regarding the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill is a 19-page document, which provides reasoning as to why a new law on the communication sector is required, and why it should be modernized.

The explanatory note states, “With 117 crore subscribers, India is the world's second-largest telecommunication ecosystem... The existing regulatory framework for the telecommunication sector is based on the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.”

