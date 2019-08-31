Special sitting in Supreme Court for a law student accusing ex-MP of rape

High Drama: The 23-yr-old, who went missing last week, was found in Rajasthan earlier in the day

On Friday, till about 8 pm two judges of the Supreme Court kept working to ensure justice is done to a female LLM student from Shahjahanpur who alleged sexual exploitation against the man who runs the educational institution where she has been studying and who claims to be a saintly person and a powerful politician. The college is run by former Union Minister and ex-MP from BJP, Swami Chinmayanand.

Six days after the LLM student circulated a video on Facebook narrating her ordeal and went missing, the Uttar Pradesh police, based on a missing complaint lodged by her father, tracked her to Rajasthan and produced her before the two judges of the apex court, after an order to this effect was passed in the afternoon on a suo moto representation by a few lawyers.

The bench of Justices, R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, interacted with the girl inside a closed room, put forth questions to her to which she gave straight answers in Hindi, and confided in the judges that she was afraid of her and her family’s safety. It was for this reason she escaped with her friend to Rajasthan.

The bench then assembled in the Court and directed the SC Registry to arrange accommodation for the girl at the All India Women’s Conference hostel situated near to the Court. Posting the matter to be taken up next on Monday, the Court asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee to contact the Delhi Police Commissioner to constitute a team of Delhi Police personnel who would safely escort the girl’s parents to the place of her stay.

She will be at the AIWC hostel for four days. During this period, the Court said, the girl will not be allowed to meet anybody, not even lawyers, and whatever she needs will be communicated through landline to her parents.

The bench said that at present the Court was only concerned of her safety and for this reason insulated her from even the UP Police who traced the girl and her friend from Rajasthan.

During their conversation with the girl, it came out that she wished to meet her parents and decide the future course of action after consulting them. She expressed her desire to stay in Delhi rather than be taken to Shahjahanpur for the present.

In the video, the girl named nobody but alleged that she had proof of how girls in the college were sexually abused. This indicated that she alone was not the victim as many like her chose not to say anything fearing the perpetrator who commanded influence and power in the region.