Special provisions made by Ministry of Education and Skill Development for Agniveers

In an important announcement, the Ministry of Education has said that it will ensure Class 12 certificate to all Class 10 pass Agniveers and certificate of diploma/degree to Class 12 pass Agniveers. The Ministry of Education will also arrange a bridging course to connect them with the industry. Agnipath will provide an opportunity to all the Agniveers to complete their future education.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted that special provision has also been made by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to connect future Agniveers to school and higher education and more opportunities for job, skill development and entrepreneurship. So that more skilled and trained Agniveers will play a constructive role in building a better and self-reliant India.

Earlier, it was informed that the National Institute of Open Schooling is instituting a programme in collaboration with the defence authorities to develop customised courses to enable Agniveers obtain Class 12 certificate by developing customised courses that are not only current but very relevant to their area of service.

Courses for Agniveers

1. The provision of customised degree courses by IGNOU for civil career for Agniveers. For entrepreneurship and civil jobs, certificates and other things from Skill India while in service.

2. Loan facility for education and self-employment and business. In this, the benefit of government schemes like Mudra, Stand Up India will be available.

3. Necessary financial assistance will be provided from public sector banks, insurance companies and financial institutions.

4. A special three-year skill-based bachelor's degree program will be started for Agniveers serving in the Army.

5. This degree will be recognised both in India and abroad for employment and education.

Let us tell you that earlier, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs have also announced to give 10% reservation for Agniveers in the jobs of the respective departments. Apart from this, many states have announced to give priority to Agniveers in police recruitment.