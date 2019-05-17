Headlines

Special Protection Group raises concern over law & order during PM Narendra Modi's West Bengal rally

As per the SPG, Modi was scheduled to address two rallies in West Bengal – at Mathurapur and Dum Dum

Sumit Kumar Singh

Updated: May 17, 2019, 05:40 AM IST

As the election battle in West Bengal turned violent, the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security, raised concerns over the law and order situation during PM's election campaign rallies in West Bengal on Thursday.

Thursday was the last day of campaigning in West Bengal (WB), after the Election Commission on Wednesday, in an unprecedented action, curtailed campaigning in the state following violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata. As per the SPG, Modi was scheduled to address two rallies in West Bengal – at Mathurapur and Dum Dum. Interestingly, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also had a rally scheduled in Mathurapur just before Modi's rally.

This raised concerns among the SPG, which wrote to the state security establishment, including the state director general of police. Mamata's rally was set to be held at a venue in Mathurapur, almost next to the PM's rally's venue. The SPG letter accessed by DNA states, "Learnt that public meeting of West Bengal Chief Minister has suddenly been scheduled on May 16, 2018 at Achna, six to seven kilometres from the venue of Prime Minister's meeting, at Mathurapur."

The letter further pointed out that as the venue and timing are close to Prime Minister's programme, a deterioration of the law and order situation due to a confrontation between the two groups cannot be ruled out. "This may be looked into and steps may be taken to prevent any untoward incident," the letter stated.

The letter, written by an SPG inspector general, was also sent to the WB Director General to apprise him of the situation in WB.

The SPG also alerted the local police, especially in the wake of violence at BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, earlier this week.

The six phases of LS elections in WB so far have seen an unprecedented wave of violence and clashes between the BJP and TMC workers. The situation forced the poll panel to act and curb the period of campaigning before the last phase on May 19.

RALLIES CURBED

Thursday was the last day of campaigning in WB, after the EC on Wednesday, in an unprecedented step, curtailed campaigning in the state following violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata

