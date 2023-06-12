Special ‘Modi Ji’ thali launched in restaurant ahead of PM Modi’s US visit; scrumptious dishes include…

A special thali dedicated to PM Modi has been launched in New Jersey (Photo - ANI)

Just a few days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, a restaurant in New Jersey have decided to honour the Indian PM in a special way – by launching a special thali dedicated to PM Modi with a wide variety of scrumptious dishes.

A restaurant in New Jersey decided to curate a special thali to honour PM Modi, and it is called the “Modi Ji Thali”. The thali has been prepared by chef Shripad Kulkarni and has dishes from different parts of India including Kashmir and West Bengal.

As reported by news agency ANI, this special ‘Modi Ji’ thali has cuisines from different states of the country, such as Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach, and papad and more.

Chef Kulkarni can be seen displaying the special thali dedicated to PM Modi in a video posted by news agency ANI. The thali is colourful and has at least 10 items, and the restaurant has also expressed a desire to launch a thali dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

#WATCH | A New Jersey-based restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' Thali for PM Narendra Modi's upcoming State Visit to the US. Restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni gives details on the Thali. pic.twitter.com/XpOEtx9EDg — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

The New Jersey chef said, “We plan to launch this thali soon. I'm very positive that it's going to gain popularity. Once this does well I also plan to launch a Dr Jaishankar Thali, because he too has that rockstar appeal amongst the Indian American community.”

Apart from being a multi-cuisine specialty in New Jersey, the Modi Ji thali also pays tribute to the fact that 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations after taking into consideration a recommendation by India in 2019.

This is not the first time that a restaurant is dedicating a thali or a dish to PM Modi, as ahead of his birthday in September last year, a famous restaurant in Connaught Place called ARDOR 2.1 launched a thali dedicated to the prime minister, with 56 dishes.

READ | Modi-morphosis: 9 Years, 9 Avatars - PM Modi's Unforgettable Act! Reflecting on 9 Years of Leadership