Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Special ‘Modi Ji’ thali launched in restaurant ahead of PM Modi’s US visit; scrumptious dishes include…

A multi-cuisine thali called the special “Modi Ji” thali has been launched in a restaurant in New Jersey just a few days ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the United States.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

Special ‘Modi Ji’ thali launched in restaurant ahead of PM Modi’s US visit; scrumptious dishes include…
A special thali dedicated to PM Modi has been launched in New Jersey (Photo - ANI)

Just a few days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, a restaurant in New Jersey have decided to honour the Indian PM in a special way – by launching a special thali dedicated to PM Modi with a wide variety of scrumptious dishes.

A restaurant in New Jersey decided to curate a special thali to honour PM Modi, and it is called the “Modi Ji Thali”. The thali has been prepared by chef Shripad Kulkarni and has dishes from different parts of India including Kashmir and West Bengal.

As reported by news agency ANI, this special ‘Modi Ji’ thali has cuisines from different states of the country, such as Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach, and papad and more.

Chef Kulkarni can be seen displaying the special thali dedicated to PM Modi in a video posted by news agency ANI. The thali is colourful and has at least 10 items, and the restaurant has also expressed a desire to launch a thali dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

 

 

The New Jersey chef said, “We plan to launch this thali soon. I'm very positive that it's going to gain popularity. Once this does well I also plan to launch a Dr Jaishankar Thali, because he too has that rockstar appeal amongst the Indian American community.”

Apart from being a multi-cuisine specialty in New Jersey, the Modi Ji thali also pays tribute to the fact that 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations after taking into consideration a recommendation by India in 2019.

This is not the first time that a restaurant is dedicating a thali or a dish to PM Modi, as ahead of his birthday in September last year, a famous restaurant in Connaught Place called ARDOR 2.1 launched a thali dedicated to the prime minister, with 56 dishes.

READ | Modi-morphosis: 9 Years, 9 Avatars - PM Modi's Unforgettable Act! Reflecting on 9 Years of Leadership

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: 24-year-old model dies after lighting truss falls on her during fashion show, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.