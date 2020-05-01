Special drills, flypast by forces on May 3 to express gratitude towards coronawarriors: CDS Bipin Rawat

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday stated that the armed forces will carry out special operations across the country on May 3 to express gratitude to the "corona warriors" who have been working at the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

"We are expressing our gratitude to all corona warriors who are working hard to keep us safe. Our nation stood together and showed resilience in dealing with coronavirus pandemic," General Bipin Rawat said.

"On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys & media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times," he added.

He said that the Air Force will conduct a flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum & another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. which will include both transport & fighter aircraft.

"During the India Air Force's flypast, the aircraft will also be showering flower petals at some places," Chief of Defence Staff said.

"The Navy on its part will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3. Navy warships would also be lit up and their choppers would be used for showering petals on hospitals," Rawat further added.

The Army will also conduct 'mountain band displays' along with some COVID-19 hospitals in almost every district of our country, and lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of the forces, Rawat informed.

The CDS further informed that there has been no need for military deployment in the coronavirus affected districts. "Our police personnel are doing their job very well and they are deployed in the red zone. They are capable of undertaking actions in red zones also. No need has been felt for military deployment so far," he said.

Army Chief General Manoj M Naravane informed on Thursday that there was no problem in dealing with the issue of coronavirus in the army. "The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back on duty. Army so far has had only 14 cases of which 5 have been cured and they have returned to work," he said.

Meanwhile, the air force has reported zero COVID-19 cases, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria informed.