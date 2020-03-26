Special container train to carry 2.4 litres of milk from Tirupathi to Delhi amid Coronavirus Lockdown

In wake of the lockdown in India, a milk container special train carrying milk will be moved from Renigunta, Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi. A milk special train consisting of six milk containers carrying 2.40 Lakh litres milk will leave Renigunta on March 26. "Considering the necessity of supplying this essential commodity, South Central Railway has taken special interest and requested permission to run an exclusive milk tanker special train to New Delhi from Renigunta. Keeping in view of the National interest as well as the decision taken for continuing to transport essential commodities by railways,,the Railway Board has immediately agreed for the same," the press release issued by the South Central Railway stated. The Railway officials and staff at both Guntakal Division and at headquarter level swung into action for prepatory works in making the milk transfers fit for loading with necessary safety precautions" the press release added. The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued an addendum to guidelines that cover those people who would be exempted from the 21-day lockdown. The services exempted from the 21-day lockdown also includes shops for seeds and pesticides data and call centre for government, manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceutical, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates, coal and mineral production, transportation, the supply of explosives and activities required for mining operations. Establishments that provide essential services like hospitals, ration shops, dairies, banks, insurance offices, and print and electronic media will also remain open. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak. In his second address to the nation within a week, Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of paramount interest to his government. In India, the total number of recorded positive cases has climbed to 649.