'Speaking Pak's language': Shivraj slams Digvijaya over 'BJP taking money from ISI' remark

Headlines

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

Major setback for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup as key players set to miss initial games

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

India's likely batting order for Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

Favourite vacation spot of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

10 life-changing lessons from Mother Teresa 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's online gaming ad sparks protest, Mumbai police deployed outside Mannat

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans in Ahemdabad go bald, replicate actor’s bandaged look to promote Jawan

HomeIndia

India

'Speaking Pak's language': Shivraj slams Digvijaya over 'BJP taking money from ISI' remark

"He gives controversial statements to stay in news. He and his leaders speak Pakistan's language," Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Digvijaya Singh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 02:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on his controversial statement that BJP and Bajrang Dal takes money from Pakistan's ISI.

Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on August 31, Digvijaya Singh had said, "Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pak's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood."

Also Read'BJP, Bajrang Dal ISI se paisa le rahe hai': Digvijaya Singh in shocking statement

Slamming the senior Congress leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "He gives controversial statements to stay in news. He and his leaders speak Pakistan's language. Pakistan quotes Rahul Gandhi. As far as BJP-RSS is concerned, the entire world, entire country knows their patriotism."

Stirring a controversy, Digvijaya Singh has also claimed that non-Muslims are spying for the ISI, more than the Muslims.

Adding that the "Congress party is fighting the ideology of the BJP and Sangh", he said, "They (BJP and Sangh) have not participated during the Indian freedom struggle and now they are teaching us lessons on Nationalism."

On being by asked by the reporters to comment on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "If former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Sheikh Abdullah had not trusted former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru then Kashmir would not have been with us. So it is important to gain the trust of the people of Kashmir."

He also suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should learn from former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had said that the solution of Kashmir problem lies in three words - "Democracy (Jamhuriyat), Kashmiriyat and Insaniyat."

(With inputs from ANI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film holds the record for most National Awards with 8 wins; it's not Pather Panchali, Sholay, RRR, Nayakan

Mr. India was initially planned with Amitabh Bachchan as hero, Ramesh Sippy as director, reveals producer Boney Kapoor

Chilling shock: Lethal king cobra emerges from under bed in Rajasthan shop, video goes viral

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE