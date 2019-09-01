'Speaking Pak's language': Shivraj slams Digvijaya over 'BJP taking money from ISI' remark

"He gives controversial statements to stay in news. He and his leaders speak Pakistan's language," Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Digvijaya Singh.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on his controversial statement that BJP and Bajrang Dal takes money from Pakistan's ISI.

Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on August 31, Digvijaya Singh had said, "Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pak's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood."

#WATCH MP: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood." (31.08) pic.twitter.com/NPxltpaRZA — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

Slamming the senior Congress leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "He gives controversial statements to stay in news. He and his leaders speak Pakistan's language. Pakistan quotes Rahul Gandhi. As far as BJP-RSS is concerned, the entire world, entire country knows their patriotism."

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had y'day in MP's Bhind said, "Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pak's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood." https://t.co/Ekm7r3C11n — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

Stirring a controversy, Digvijaya Singh has also claimed that non-Muslims are spying for the ISI, more than the Muslims.

Adding that the "Congress party is fighting the ideology of the BJP and Sangh", he said, "They (BJP and Sangh) have not participated during the Indian freedom struggle and now they are teaching us lessons on Nationalism."

On being by asked by the reporters to comment on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "If former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Sheikh Abdullah had not trusted former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru then Kashmir would not have been with us. So it is important to gain the trust of the people of Kashmir."

He also suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should learn from former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had said that the solution of Kashmir problem lies in three words - "Democracy (Jamhuriyat), Kashmiriyat and Insaniyat."

(With inputs from ANI)