Speaking loudly over phone or playing music inside train may land you in trouble - Know why

The Indian Railways is all set to tighten its rules for the comfortable journey of its passengers. Speaking loudly over the phone or playing music while travelling on trains may land you in trouble as the Ministry of Railways has decided to take strict action against such people.

Railways new guideline clearly states that the train staff will be held responsible for the inconvenience faced by the passengers. The implementation of new rules comes amid the Ministry of Railways receiving complaints about people talking loudly on their phones and listening to music without earphones.

In its new instructions, the Railways has ordered its on-board train staff including ticket checkers, the RPF, catering and coach attendants to enter coaches and ask passengers to maintain public etiquette. "All staff engaged in this job have been instructed to be polite, tactful and courteous in their dealings with the passengers, leaving no room for complaints," an official stated.

The Indian Railways has further stated that the habitual offenders will be prosecuted as per the Railway Act provisions.

Indian Railways new guidelines

Passengers will not talk in loud voice on their phones or listen to music at high volume.

Ticket checkers, railway staff to counsel passengers for not talking loudly on their phones.

Except for the nightlight, all the lights in the train should be turned off after 10 pm.

Passengers who are travelling in groups will not be allowed to interact till late night.

The Railways will take action against such travellers based on co passenger's complaint.

Those above 60, differently abled, lone women passengers to get all necessary help from railway staff.