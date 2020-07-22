Headlines

'Speaker has the complete authority to send a show-cause notice': Joshi files Special Leave Petition in SC

“Speaker has the complete authority to send a show-cause notice. I have asked my counsel to file SLP in Supreme Court,” Joshi told reporters.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2020, 01:48 PM IST

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the stay order passed by the Rajasthan High Court yesterday on the writ petition by Sachin Pilot & 18 other MLAs asking Speaker to not take action against them till 24th July. 

Joshi told reporters that Speaker has the right to disqualify MLAs, adding 'nobody can interfere with the speaker's decision'. He further said that he was working well within the guidelines set aside by the the Supreme Court and the Constitution for Speaker's responsibilities.

“Speaker's responsibilities are well defined by the Supreme Court and the Constitution. As Speaker, I got an application, and to seek info on it, I issued a show-cause notice. If show-cause notice will not be issued by the authority, then what is the work of authority,” Joshi said.

“Speaker has the complete authority to send a show-cause notice. I have asked my counsel to file SLP in Supreme Court,” he added.

It is to be noted that the Rajasthan High Court had urged Joshi to defer till Friday any action against rebel MLAs led by former Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot.

Joshi argued why Rajasthan High Court had entertained the petition when he did not even pass the order for disqualification, but only issued show-cause notices. 

Notably, It is to be noted that a writ petition was filed by Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs on July 17 challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. 

oshi on July 15 issued a notice to Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs for not attending Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meetings. He had served the notices after the Ashok Gehlot camp remained absent for two successive CLP meetings.

