Speaker has no right to disqualify anybody: Yeddyurappa on Shivakumar's statement

As Karnataka nataka continues, BJP Karnataka President BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday said that the Speaker does not have rights to disqualify MLAs if they vote against the Congress party.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar's in a statement said that if MLAs vote against them during the vote of confidence then they will be disqualified.

However, responding to Shivakumar's statement, Yeddyurappa said, "The Speaker doesn't have the right to disqualify anybody because of the Supreme Court's decision."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day Congress rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj, who on Saturday said that he will stay in the Congress party, headed to Mumbai again on Sunday after talks to mollify him appeared to have failed.

Though, Congress leader in Karnataka expressed confidence that he has gone to bring back another disgruntled MLA.

Leaders of the Congress-JD(S) coalition held negotiations with Nagaraj on Saturday in a bid to woo him back to save the 13-month old H D Kumaraswamy-led government that is on the brink of collapse.

However, the Hoskote MLA had maintained he intended to take a final decision on the withdrawal of his resignation after talks with Chikkaballapura MLA K Sudhakar, who is camping in Mumbai along with other dissident legislators.

On Friday, the Supreme Court took up the petitions of 10 dissident MLAs and directed the Speaker KR Ramesh to maintain the status quo on their resignation and disqualification until July 16.

Earlier, the BJP leader had claimed that the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka has lost majority and asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to face trust vote on Monday or resign immediately.

"I will advise Kumaraswamy to resign immediately because more than 15 MLAs from JD(S) and Congress have resigned. Two independent ministers have also resigned and met Governor to declare that they would support Bharatiya Janata Party. So you (the CM) does not have the majority," Yeddyurappa had said.