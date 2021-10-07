Spacious pandals, no carnivals: West Bengal govt issues guidelines for Durga Puja 2021 - Check here

The Durga Puja 2021 is set to commence from October 11 this year across the country, and many states have decided to issue a list of guidelines for its celebration, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Bengal government has also decided to follow a similar suit.

The government of West Bengal issued a detailed press release, which contained guidelines for the safe celebrations of Durga Puja 2021 amid the current pandemic situation. The guidelines include big, spacious pandals and cancellation of immersion carnivals for this year.

Apart from this, the government of West Bengal had made the usage of sanitisers and masks mandatory inside the pandal. All the devotees are expected to maintain proper social distance and cultural programmes have been banned to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

West Bengal guidelines for Durga Puja 2021