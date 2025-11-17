FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SP senior leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah Azam get 7 years jail term over fake PAN card case, check details

A Special MP/MLA Magistrate Court in Rampur has sentenced senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Mohammad Abdullah Azam to seven years of imprisonment in the fake PAN card case. The court convicted them under the sections related to forgery, fraud, and criminal conspiracy. Advocate Sandip Saxena said, “This was a case involving two fake PAN cards of Abdullah Azam Khan...The court has sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan to seven years in prison.” 

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 05:29 PM IST

SP senior leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah Azam get 7 years jail term over fake PAN card case, check details
SP senior leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah Azam get 7 years jail term over fake PAN card case (ANI)
A Special MP/MLA Magistrate Court in Rampur has sentenced senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Mohammad Abdullah Azam to seven years of imprisonment in the fake PAN card case. The court convicted them under the sections related to forgery, fraud, and criminal conspiracy. Advocate Sandip Saxena said, “This was a case involving two fake PAN cards of Abdullah Azam Khan...The court has sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan to seven years in prison.” 

What is the case about? 

The Special MP-MLA Court in Rampur held Abdullah Khan guilty of getting a second PAN card made with a wrong date of birth to increase his age on record, making him eligible to contest election. After the Special Court’s decision in a packed courtroom, the father-son duo was taken into custody. 

The complaint in the dual PAN card case against Abdullah Khan was filed in 2019 by a local leader Akash Kumar Saxena. He had alleged fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy in his complaint given to Civil Lines Police Station on December 6, 2019. Saxena alleged that one of Abdullah’s PAN cards recorded his DOB as January 1, 1993, and the other mentioned September 30, 1990. 

The complaint said that forged documents were used to prepare the PAN cards that were used for electoral purposes and filing income tax documents. 

The prosecution succeeded in proving in court that Abdullah Khan, a former MLA, indulged in the forgery to qualify for contesting an election and Azam Khan was part of the larger conspiracy. It also said that Abdullah was underage and did not meet the requirement for a minimum age to contest an election. To increase his age in records he used a fake DOB and got a second PAN card made. 

Earlier, the Supreme Court on November 6 dismissed a plea filed by Abdullah Khan seeking the quashing of an FIR against him for allegedly using forged documents to obtain a passport. 

The verdict comes as a setback for Azam Khan who had recently stepped out of jail in another matter. 

