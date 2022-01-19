‘SP’s ideology is expanding’: Akhilesh Yadav reacts to Aparna Yadav joining BJP ahead of UP elections

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Aparna Yadav, who is the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, has decided to join BJP, in a major blow to the Samajwadi Party. Amid this, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to her departure from the party.

Akhilesh Yadav, while making a cheeky remark about her sister-in-law joining the BJP, said that he wanted to thank the opposition party, and said that he hopes that Aparna “carries out the ideology of Samajwadi Party in BJP.”

While speaking to the media after Aparna Yadav’s departure from SP, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I want to thank the BJP that they are giving tickets to those who even we are unable to give tickets to.” He later went on to congratulate Aparna for joining BJP.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Yadav also said, “I want to congratulate her and I am happy that the Samajwadi Party's ideology is spreading. I am sure our ideology will reach there and spread democracy.”

The Samajwadi Party chief also revealed that his father, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, also tried to convince her to not leave the party. He said, “Netaji ne bohot koshish ki samjhane ki (Netaji tried to convince her).”

Aparna Yadav, who joined the BJP earlier today, is the wife of Akhilesh Yadav's brother Pratik Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Aparna Yadav was induction into the party by Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and President, BJP UP wing Swatantra Dev Singh.

After joining the ruling BJP ahead of the UP assembly elections, Aparna Yadav said, “I have always been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” "I now want to try and do better for the country. I have always been very impressed by the schemes of the BJP and I will do my best at the party,” she added, while wearing a BJP scarf.