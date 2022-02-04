SP President Akhilesh Yadav criticises attack on Asaduddin Owaisi, asks 'who is responsible for violence'

Condemning the attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi`s vehicle in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said who is to blame for such violence. "I condemn the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. There should be no violence in a democracy. If this violence has happened, then, after all who is to blame for it? What was the intention behind the attack? Some people were caught but intentions should be clear. These people (BJP) claimed that criminals ran away. If criminals ran away, then who did this attack?" Yadav told ANI.

Two men were allegedly arrested for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut`s Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, informed Uttar Pradesh Police. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut for campaigning on Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election for the 403 Assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.