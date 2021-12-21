SP MP Jaya Bachchan warns BJP, says 'laal topi' will drag them to court

Continuing her verbal tirade against the BJP, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday warned the saffron party and used PM Modi's 'laal topi' comment to say that the 'laal topi' will drag them BJP to court. Jaya Bachchan noted that the BJP is attacking the Opposition as it is afraid of facing defeat at the hands of the SP in the upcoming UP Assembly Elections.

"Some day the laal topi will only drag them to court," said Jaya Bachchan.

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Panama Papers case, the SP MP preferred to remain quiet.

She said, "What happens to a sinking ship? Who are the first ones to run? This is exactly what is happening here. They (BJP) are scared of UP polls."

Jaya Bachchan also attacked the BJP on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and said, "Lakhimpur Kheri is a very good case of conveying to people that they (BJP) don't believe in justice and fairness."

On Monday, Jaya Bachchan had slammed the BJP saying that "their bad days would begin soon". Jaya Bachchan made the remarks hours after Aishwarya appeared before the ED for questioning in Panama Papers case.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi took a dig at the SP and had said the 'red caps' are red alert for UP. "Today entire UP knows that the 'red caps' cared about 'red beacons' alone. They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The 'red caps' want power - for scams and for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to mafia," PM Modi had said.