Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

SP leader Azam Khan sentenced to 3 years in prison in 2019 hate speech case; gets immediate bail

However, the court granted bail to the Rampur MLA Azam Khan, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:23 PM IST

SP leader Azam Khan sentenced to 3 years in prison in 2019 hate speech case; gets immediate bail
SP leader Azam Khan sentenced to 3 years in prison in 2019 hate speech case; gets immediate bail | Photo: File

A Rampur court on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case, a government lawyer said. However, the court granted bail to the Rampur MLA, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court.

The MP/MLA court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Khan, advocate Ajay Tiwari said. The case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

The Special MP/MLA court of Rampur found Khan guilty under Section 153-A (inciting religious feelings), 505-A (giving false statement intended to create feelings of enmity, hatred or animosity between different communities) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 125 (promoting animosity between different classes in connection with elections) of the Representation of the People Act.

READ | Garbage dump politics erupt in Delhi: Kejriwal calls himself ‘Shravan Kumar’, pins blame on BJP

The court sentenced him to three years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him, government advocate Ajay Tiwari said. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Khan was booked for making inflammatory speeches while addressing a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of Milak Kotwali area.

The video of Khan's statement also went viral. Emerging out of the court after the verdict, Khan in his first comments said bail is a mandatory provision of the law. "I have firm belief in justice," he told reporters. Khan was released from jail earlier this year after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case. He spent nearly two years in jail.

READ | ‘Avoid unilateral actions’: What China said on Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan

The Samajwadi Party leader faces nearly 90 cases, including that of corruption and theft. The veteran SP leader had won from Rampur Sadar assembly seat in the recent UP Assembly polls for a record 10th time. After becoming MLA, he resigned as Lok Sabha MP from Rampur which he had won in the 2019 election. Heavy security deployment was made outside the Rampur court as well as in Rampur keeping in view the court hearing.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Top 5 most followed cricketers on Instagram
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Frustrated with uneasy stomach? Here are 5 food items to avoid acid reflux
Viral Photos of the Day: Navya Naveli steps out with Jaya Bachchan, John Abraham promotes Tara vs Bilal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
0,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,0,0: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls exceptional spell, equals Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden over record in T20Is
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.