SP chief Akhilesh Yadav taunts UP CM Yogi Adityanath for taking oath at Ekana stadium – Here’s why

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh at the world’s sixth largest stadium – ‘Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium’ in Lucknow. The oath-taking ceremony was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and various top union ministers and chief ministers.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently took a jibe at the decision to conduct the swearing-in ceremony at Ekana stadium. Taunting Yogi Adityanath after he took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh tweeted, “Congratulations to the new government which is taking oath at the stadium built by the Samajwadi Party. Oath should be taken to serve the people, and not just to form the government”.

The tweet clearly explains that the credit war between Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is far from over. Earlier, Akhilesh blamed the BJP for many developmental projects, including the Purvanchal Expressway that was revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the Ekana Stadium was earlier renamed after the party stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The term ‘Ekana’ means ‘Vishu’.

The oath-taking ceremony at Lucknow today witnessed BJP’s state unit chief – Veteran BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh once again in the cabinet of Yogi Adityanath who was sworn in for the second consecutive term as chief minister.

Brajesh Pathak is the other Deputy CM who was sworn in today. BJP chose to retain Maurya despite his 2022 assembly poll defeat from the Sirathu constituency in the Kaushambi district, which is also his birthplace.

Notably, this is the first time that a government has been re-elected after completing its term in Uttar Pradesh.

