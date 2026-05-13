SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's first statement on half-brother Prateek Yadav’s death; postmortem underway

Prateek Yadav was the son of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Despite being from Uttar Pradesh's most prominent political family, he largely stayed away from politics and focused on business and fitness ventures in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav expressed sorrow on the demise of his stepbrother Prateek Yadav, who passed away on Wednesday morning, at the age of 38.

In an X post in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote, "The passing of Prateek Yadav is deeply saddening! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute!"

What chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Prateek Yadav's death?

Speaking with reporters outside Lucknow Civil Hospital, where the mortal remains of his Prateek Yadav are kept in the mortuary, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I have known him since childhood. He is no longer amongst us; it is a matter of great sorrow. Right from his childhood, he was very conscious of his health, his physical well-being, and he aspired to move forward in life and make a meaningful contribution."

Akhilesh Yadav said that he had met his stepbrother two months ago and advised him to take care of his health and to focus on expanding his business.

The SP cheif further said, "We will proceed in accordance with the law, whatever legal provisions dictate, and whatever the family members request, we will abide by that. I met him approximately two months ago. Even at that time, I had advised him to take care of his health and to focus on expanding his business.

"Sometimes losses incurred in business can cause people to become deeply distressed. He is no longer with us; we will pursue whatever legal avenues are available to us," he said.

Prateek Yadav's post-mortem underway

The post-mortem procedures will be done by a panel of three to four doctors and will be video recorded, as per the reports. Initial examination showed no visible injuries on the body.

He was brought to the hospital by his family members on Wednesday morning, where he was declared dead.

On Prateek Yadav's death, Chief Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, Dr Devesh Chandra Pandey said, "He was brought dead at 5.55 am. The police were informed, after which the body was sent for postmortem procedure."

Who was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was the son of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Despite being from Uttar Pradesh's most prominent political family, he largely stayed away from politics and focused on business and fitness ventures in Lucknow.

He was the founder of Iron Core Fit, a high-end gym in Lucknow. He was actively involved in animal rights through the Jeevaashraya Foundation.