SP chief Akhilesh Yadav promises 22 lakh jobs for youth in Lucknow ahead of UP Assembly Polls 2022

On Saturday, January 22, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will provide jobs to 22 lakh youths in the IT sector if it is voted to power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference along with Akhilesh Yadav was SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav who also made a formal announcement that Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal seat in Mainpuri in the upcoming UP elections 2022.

For the unversed, Mainpuri has been the Lok Sabha constituency of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh who is also Akhilesh Yadav's father.

At the press conference, Yadav said, "The SP government had made efforts to take the state forward in the IT sector. HCL was the first to invest in Chak Gajaria Farm here. Had the work done during the SP government been taken forward, Lucknow could have been recognised as an IT hub."

He also added, "But nothing was done later. In the HCL campus, 5,000 people are working and several others could have got indirect jobs."

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.