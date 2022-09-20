SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Yogi Adityanath government, says ‘we were stopped from protesting’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh after he held a protest march against the state government before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commenced today.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of stopping him and his party members from marching to the Vidhan Bhavan raising various issues concerning the people ahead of the Monsoon session of the state assembly.

"Today, we were stopped from doing protest outside the assembly. What is the need for such a government which does not want the MLAs to come to the assembly? When the government didn’t allow us to protest in the assembly, then the Samajwadi party decided the path of streets," Akhilesh said.

Likely referring to the outbreak of lumpy skin disease, the SP chief also slammed Yogi Adityanath for not providing any assistance to the condition of farmers and animals in Uttar Pradesh. “The animals are dying in large numbers, but the government is not helping them. The Deputy CM himself says that he feels ashamed after inspection,” he said.

The SP leader also attacked the UP government on rising inflation and also mentioned the "dissatisfaction" of the youth with the ‘Agniveer’ scheme. He further alleged that there is no department in the state which is “not being sold by the government.”

Earlier on Monday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and many party legislators and leaders led the march from the party office to Vidhan Sabha highlighting issues in the state before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commenced today.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Bhartiya Janta Party is trying to shut down the protest march being conducted by the Samajwadi Party leaders.

Hitting back at the protest led by Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya said that the march was not related to the benefit of the common people. He further said that such protests will only create problems for the residents of Uttar Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)

