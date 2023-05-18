SP Baghel assigned as MoS in Health Ministry marking another change in Law Ministry

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Several changes in ministries were observed in a day as part of a significant cabinet ministry revamp. According to a formal press announcement, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel has been appointed as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Prior to now, he was in charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice department.

Baghel's change of ministry is a result of the government's recent reorganisation of the cabinet; earlier today, Kiren Rijiju was appointed the Ministry of Earth Sciences instead of remaining as the Law Minister. Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was given the independent responsibility of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his previous responsibilities, took Rijiju's position in the government's cabinet reshuffle.

When the new law minister was fourteen years old and attended in eighth grade, he got married. At Sri Dungar College in Bikaner, he completed his education by pursuing a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and a Law (LLB). Later, he earned a Master of Arts (MA) in the same institution before attending the Philippines University to earn an MBA. Politician Arjun Ram Meghwal enjoys riding to work.

He is renowned for cycling to the parliament. He was frequently spotted using a bicycle to get to the Lok Sabha. He gave up this practise, nevertheless, after being appointed a minister in the Narendra Modi administration in 2016. According to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu reassigned roles among ministers in the Union Council of Ministers on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

