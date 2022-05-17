Southwest monsoon reaches Andaman; IMD predicts rains in J-K, Himachal, Uttarakhand

(Image Source: IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon has moved towards Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday, marking the beginning of the four-month rainy season. The onset of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar Islands was delayed by a day. The IMD had earlier said that there would be seasonal rains in the region on May 15.

According to the Met Department, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and adjoining areas are receiving rain due to strengthening of southwesterly winds in the lower levels of the troposphere. The Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 2-3 days.

North India is in the grip of scorching heat with the maximum temperature recorded at 46.1 degree Celsius in Dholpur, Rajasthan on Monday. Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded a maximum temperature of 49 degree Celsius on Sunday. At least 16 cities recorded temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius, the highest being Dholpur (46.1 degrees), followed by Jhansi (45.6 degrees), Nowgong (45.5 degrees), Bathinda (45.1 degrees) and Varanasi, Patiala and Sidhi (45 degrees).

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance over Central Pakistan, light/moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday. The Meteorological Office had also forecast hailstorm at different places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The IMD has forecast early arrival of seasonal rains in Kerala on May 27, five days before the normal onset date of June 1. With the presence of a cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep and North Tamil Nadu coast, very widespread rain/glow/thundershower/gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next five days.

The Met Office said heavy rain is likely in Tamil Nadu from Monday to Wednesday and in the Lakshadweep region in the next two days. The IMD said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on Wednesday.

(With PTI Inputs)