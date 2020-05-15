Southwest monsoon over Kerala to be delayed by four days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted that the arrival of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be delayed by four days.

As per the forecast, the monsoon will now arrive the southern state on June 5, 2020.

"Forecast for the 2020 SW Monsoon Onset over Kerala This year, the onset of s-west monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to normal date of onset of 1st June. Its onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of ± 4 days," a Twitter post IMD's official handle said.

Southwest monsoon sets over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. It indicates that on maximum occasions the event occurs between May 25 to June 8. In the last 10years, the earliest arrival was on May 23 in 2009 and the most delayed on June 8, 2016.

Another forecast by Skymet Weather also indicated the delay, predicting that the southwest monsoon may make an onset over Kerala around May 28 (with a margin of error of +/- two days).

Skymet added that the monsoon delay in Kerala will have no effect on its further advancement to other parts of the country.