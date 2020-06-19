Southwest monsoon likely to reach Delhi, Haryana around June 25

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday stated that the Southwest Monsoon is not likely to progress further till June 21, 2020.

In Uttar Pradesh and some parts of the Western Himalayan Region during 22-24 June, southwest monsoon may further advance into both these states if the conditions are favourable. During the course of the progress of Southwest Monsoon, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls likely over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh during 22nd to 24th June 2020.

Moreover, Southwest Monsoon is likely to reach Haryana including National Capital Region around June 25, 2020. The Deputy Director-General of India Meteorological Department, Anand Kumar Sharma said on June 12 that Delhi has to wait a little longer for the arrival of monsoon.

“Delhi has to wait for little longer for monsoon. However, there is possibility that Delhi would observe some slight shower which might give temporally relief,” Anand Sharma said.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich.

Due to likely dry northwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels over most parts of Rajasthan, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely over Rajasthan during the next 2-3 days.

"Under favourable meteorological conditions, there had been steady progress of Southwest Monsoon during the past week (11th-16th) and southwest monsoon has covered entire Northeast & East India, most parts of West and Central India and some parts of Uttar Pradesh during this period. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passed through Lat.23°N/Long.60°E, Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur, Bahraich and Lat.28°N/Long.81.5°E on 16th June 2020 and it remained at the same position till today 18th June 2020 (Annexure I)," Ministry of Earth Science stated in a press release.