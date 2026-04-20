PM Narendra Modi meets South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, how may it impact investment, bilateral ties, geopolitics?

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is on a three-day visit to India, holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on trade, AI, and technology.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is on a three-day state visit to New Delhi, marking a significant step in strengthening ties between Seoul and New Delhi. The visit, his first to India since taking office, comes at a time of global economic uncertainty and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

세계 최대인구 초고속 성장국가 인도입니다.



잘 찾아보면, 억지로 뺏지 않아도 양국 모두에 이익되는 일들이 참 많습니다.



평화와 민주주의를 사랑하는 인도와 함께 찬란한 미래를 열어갑시다.



잘 챙겨 돌아가겠습니다. pic.twitter.com/ybMQKN9WVd — 이재명 (@Jaemyung_Lee) April 20, 2026

Warm Welcome and Diplomatic Engagements

President Lee received a ceremonial reception upon arrival, including a red-carpet welcome and official honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with cultural performances adding to the occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/zpLs1ChNlX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 20, 2026

As part of the visit, Lee and his wife, Kim Hea-kyung, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, highlighting the cultural and historical respect underpinning bilateral relations.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lee Jae Myung, President of South Korea and his wife, Kim Hea Kyung, lay a wreath paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. pic.twitter.com/l3j4pjiExK — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

Focus on Strategic Sectors

Talks between the two leaders are expected to cover a wide range of areas, with a strong emphasis on emerging and critical technologies. Key topics include shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and investment opportunities.

Both sides are looking to deepen cooperation in these sectors to navigate global supply chain disruptions and economic challenges. South Korea has identified India as an increasingly important partner in diversifying its economic and technological collaborations.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Officials have described the visit as a milestone in advancing the India–South Korea 'Special Strategic Partnership.' In addition to economic cooperation, discussions will also touch on regional security issues, including peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula.

The two countries are also exploring ways to enhance their existing economic partnership agreement, originally signed in 2010. Bilateral trade has seen significant growth over the years, nearly doubling to reach close to USD 27 billion in the latest fiscal period.

Energy Concerns and Global Context

The visit comes against the backdrop of rising global tensions, particularly in the Middle East. Recent developments affecting the Strait of Hormuz have raised concerns over energy security, especially for countries like South Korea that rely heavily on imported fuel.

As both nations navigate these challenges, the visit underscores their shared interest in building resilient economic ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors.