Korean man dies after falling from 50 feet while paragliding in Gujarat, incident caught on camera

Korean man dies after falling from 50 feet while paragliding in Gujarat, video surfaces (Representational image)

A 50-year-old South Korean man died after falling 50 feet to the ground while paragliding in Gujarat's Mehsana district. The accident took place at around 5.30 pm on Saturday at a school ground in Visatpura village near Kadi town of the district. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

The deceased has been identified as Shin Byeong Moon. The accident happened after the canopy of the victim's paraglider failed to open properly, because of which he lost balance and fell from a height of about 50 feet, inspector Nikunj Patel of Kadi police station said.

The victim's friends rushed him in a semi-conscious state to a private hospital where he died during treatment, he said. According to doctors, the man suffered a cardiac arrest due to the shock of falling, the official said.

"Shin was on a trip to Vadodara. He and his Korean friend were visiting their acquaintance, who is into paragliding, at Visatpura village near Kadi town. On Saturday evening, Shin and his Korean friend went paragliding," Patel said.

Another tourist died in Himachal in paragliding accident

In another similar incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly died due to a fall during a paragliding expedition in the Dobhi region of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Shah, a tourist from Maharashtra’s Satara district.

READ | Saudi Arabia carrying out mass executions in backdrop of Christmas? British MP makes shocking claim

When the paraglider was in the air, his safety belt reportedly gave way, plunging him to the ground. Suraj Shah and the pilot were rushed to Kullu hospital by the locals, where Suraj was declared brought dead and the pilot’s treatment was underway.