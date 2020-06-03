Headlines

Wordle 784 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 12

DNA Special: Will Russia's Lunar-25 steal India's Chandrayaan-3 thunder in race to moon?

'Living in world of hallucinations': P Chidambaram slams FM Nirmala Sitharaman for 'UPA wasted decade' remark

VVS Laxman not to accompany Team India for Ireland T20Is; Bumrah and Co. to depart from Mumbai on this date

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

South Korean embassy donates 25,000 masks to Korean war veterans in India

South Korean embassy has donated 25,000 face masks to the families of the Korean War veterans through the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) and to the underserved community in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Manish Shukla

Updated: Jun 03, 2020, 11:36 PM IST

South Korean embassy has donated 25,000 face masks to the families of the Korean War veterans through the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) and to the underserved community in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The masks were donated through the Chikitsa Trust, an Indian NGO founded in 1999 to ensure free access to quality healthcare for difficult communities.

"While we provide full support for India’s efforts to tackle COVID-19, we also remember the dedication and sacrifice made by India’s non-combatant troop contribution to the Korean War which broke out June 25th 1950," Korean Embassy said in a statement. 

Ambassador Shin Bong-Kil with Korea’s Defense Attache Col Lee In, and representatives of the KWVA visited Chikitsa charitable clinic in Gurgaon on Wednesday and delivered 20,000 masks. 

The KWVA suggested the embassy to donate these masks to Chikitsa which has dedicated itself to providing primary healthcare to people in need just like the Indian 60 Para Field Hospital which served in Korea during the War.

The Chairman of the Chikitsa and three Indian Army war veterans, one of whom commanded 60 Para Field Hospital also joined the ceremony. 

Event is held as part of the Korean Government’s #StayStrongCampaign while also remembering that this year is the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War and the landing of India’s non-combatant troops in Pusan, November 19 1950. 

While 5,000 masks will be distributed to the families of the Korean War Veterans and 20,000 masks will be distributed to Indian people through the Chikitsa Trust.

