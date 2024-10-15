Meanwhile, Delhi has been grappling with poor air quality recently, with pollution levels reaching 234, categorizing it as 'poor' according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across several southern states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and South Interior Karnataka, from October 15 to 17. An orange alert has been declared for these regions, as well as for Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, indicating the potential for extremely heavy showers.

Intense rainfall is expected in Karaikal and Puducherry on October 15 and 16. Kerala and Mahe will also experience very heavy rains during this period. Additionally, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka are forecasted to face similar weather conditions. Yanam and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to see significant rainfall from October 15 to 16, while Lakshadweep may experience heavy rains from October 17 to 18.

Meanwhile, Delhi has been grappling with poor air quality recently, with pollution levels reaching 234, categorizing it as 'poor' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Tuesday, the weather is expected to be cloudy with temperatures ranging from a low of 18°C to a high of 35°C.



In Western and Central India, moderate rainfall is anticipated over the next two days in Gujarat, Goa, and Konkan. Heavy rain is expected in Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Konkan on October 15. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha will also see scattered showers throughout the week.

The latest bulletin from the IMD indicates that no major rainfall is expected in Eastern, Northwest, or Northeast India during the week.