Source of Amritpal Singh’s video message traced: Filmed in Uttar Pradesh, uploaded from United Kingdom

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh continues to remain absconding as the Punjab police continue to go ahead with their manhunt against him, increasing security across the state and bordering states of Delhi and Haryana.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh ended up releasing a video of himself just as reports surfaced of him surrendering to the Akal Takth inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Amritpal’s video ended up going viral, though it remained unclear where it was recorded, and if it was recorded before he fled the police.

While the date of the video remains unverified, the source and location of the video have been traced by intelligence agencies, with the IP address of Amritpal’s viral clip now detected by authorities, leading to a major breakthrough in the case.

According to media reports citing intelligence agencies, the video was passed through three IP addresses as it got released to the public. It was reportedly recorded in Uttar Pradesh three days ago, and was uploaded from an IP address in the United Kingdom.

It must be noted that Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur is an NRI who used to reside in the United Kingdom before she got married and moved to Punjab. Kaur’s links with UK separatist outfits are also being explored by the police.

As the reports of Amritpal surrendering to the Akal Takht surfaced, he was seen saying in his video that he does not fear getting arrested. He said, “Main chardhi kala chaan, koi ve mera vaal vinga nahi kar sakya (I am in high spirits. Nobody could harm me).”

In his video appeal, he could be heard saying, “If we have to save the youth and Punjab then we should be part of the Sarbat Khalsa. For a very long time, our community has got entangled with holding small morchas on many issues. We know the path which we have tread, we will have to face all this. It was our duty to raise voice against it.”

