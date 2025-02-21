Sourav Ganguly's car crashed into a speeding lorry while he was travelling to Burdwan for a university event.

Former Indian cricketer captain Sourav Ganguly escaped a major road accident on Durgapur Expressway on Thursday. Ganguly's car crashed into a speeding lorry while he was travelling to Burdwan for a university event. The accident caused slight damage to his car but thankfully, no one was injured.