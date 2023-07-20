Meet Soumya Sambasivan, investment banker-turned-IPS officer, Mandi SP lauded for role in Himachal floods rescue ops

Himachal Pradesh Police is working round the clock and conducting search operations for lost persons around the banks of Beas river

Himachal Pradesh Police is working round the clock and conducting search operations for lost persons around the banks of Beas river

ADG (Vigilance) Satwant Atwal Trivedi has talked about two women Superintendents of Police in the major flood-hit districts of Kullu and Mandi who performed an exceptional role.

"Two women SPs worked hard in flood-affected districts and proved that they are not less than anyone. They are working shoulder to shoulder with male officers. Kullu Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma and Mandi Superintendent of Police Soumya Sambasivan played significant roles," ADG Trivedi told ANI.

"Two of my women SPs in flood-hit districts were working hard and they proved it. I don't take it as gender but still, there is a perception that women can't do equally well as men. I am waiting for the day that men and women are all considered equal. When I started my job in the force I was first but now we have several women who are working and performing well in the force," she added.

Soumya Sambasivan, the superintendent of police in Mandi, gained attention once again for her effective evacuation of locals who were unwilling to leave their homes.

The officer could be seen hitting the roads amid heavy downpours in the district.

Earlier in June, the McLeodganj Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 26 tourists stranded at the Kareri Lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. They were stranded there due to rainfall.

Who is Soumya Sambasivan?

Soumya Sambasivan is an IPS officer from the 2010 batch. She was born in Kerala's Palakkad town. She completed her school education at various schools because her father was an engineer for the Indian Army.

Her undergraduate studies were in biotechnology at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, and she completed a PGDBA in marketing and finance at ICFAI in Hyderabad. She spent around three years working as an investment banker for a global bank after earning her PGDBA.