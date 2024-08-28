Twitter
'Sorry': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dedicates Trinamool event to Kolkata rape-murder victim

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar medical college.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 09:28 AM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Image/ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her grief and solidarity with the family of a trainee doctor, who was sexually assaulted and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

In a post on X, CM Mamata said that she is dedicating the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad to the victim of the incident.

"Today, on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, I am dedicating it to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. Expressing our heartfelt condolences and seeking immediate redress for that incident. Our hearts go out to all the women of all ages who have been victims of inhuman incidents. Sorry," she said in a post in Bengali.

The West Bengal Chief Minister, further emphasized that students and youth have a great social role.

"It is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day. My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, and stay committed. My dear students, stay well, stay healthy, stay committed to a bright future," Mamata Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' call in protest against police crackdown on peaceful protest during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' - march to the state secretariat on Tuesday.

The rally termed "Nabanna Abhijan" started from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal, amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat with protestors gathering at the Santragachi area in Howrah.

Later, the police hosed protestors with water cannons as they climbed atop police barricades, clashed with police personnel and broke the barricades at Santragachi in Howrah during the protest march.

Protestors also dragged away police barricades and police resorted to opening lathi-charge and lobbing tear gas shells to disperse them.Following the chaos, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) TMC listed "BJP's idea of a 'peaceful protest'," in a social media post in X, which includes stone pelting, pushing barricades, severely injuring the police, orchestrating extreme chaos and disrupting the law and order of the state.

TMC further stated that the "Nabanna Abhiyan" was a conspiracy by the BJP and was "nothing short of a FATAL ATTACK on Bengal!"

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises, sparked nationwide outrage and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of the hosspital on August 9.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
