Sopore unrest: Students protest turns violent after allegation of harassment by teacher; 8 arrested

Jammu and Kashmir students led massive protest in Sopore which turned violent on Tuesday, forcing police to intervene. Police have taken action against violent protestors. The students have alleged misconduct on the part of a school teacher.

Jammu and Kashmir students led massive protest in Sopore, located in Baramulla district which turned violent on Tuesday, forcing police to intervene. Authorities said that many protestors have been arrested and the police have been investigating the matter. The students have alleged misconduct on the part of a school faculty member.

Why have students been protesting?

The protest started from Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), where students accused a senior Urdu lecturer, Ghulam Hassan Mir, of inappropriate behavior and harassment. Students started matching on April 13 peacefully to express their agony, and it gradually became bigger with more students joining in to show their support.

As the protest intensified, demonstrators reportedly raised slogans, blocked public roads, and started vandalising public property, leading to disruption of public order. The escalation promoted an urgent intervention by local administration and law enforcement agencies.

Police takes action over violent protest

The police officials said that police have taken eight people into custody for their purported action of vandalism and destruction of public property during the protest. Also, 25 others have been under investigation for their possible involvement in violence and if affirmed legal proceedings will start against them.

Authorities have said that strict action is being taken against the perpetrators who disrupted public peace. Sopore Senior Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Talib informed that a formal case has also been registered against the accused lecturer based on complaints filed by students.

Accused teacher suspended

After allegations by students, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has reallocated the accused lecturer. The board has removed Ghulam Hassan Mir from GHSS Sopore and reassigned him to Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) in Bandipora while investigations in his case are still pending and the outcome is yet to come.

Officials have directed the investigating officer to submit a detailed report within 15 days.