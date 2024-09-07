SOP released by Rajasthan police to safeguard threatened live-in couples, married couple

The SOP, issued by Additional Director General of Police (Civil Rights), Bhupendra Sahu, aims to ensure that couples under threat can quickly access police protection.

The Rajasthan Police has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to protect married couples and those in "close relationships" who face safety threats, officials announced on Saturday. This decision follows a Rajasthan High Court directive on August 2, instructing the state to develop a mechanism to safeguard such couples.

The SOP, issued by Additional Director General of Police (Civil Rights), Bhupendra Sahu, aims to ensure that couples under threat can quickly access police protection. Couples, whether married or in close relationships, can request protection either personally or through a representative or lawyer. If they face threats, they can submit a protection request to a designated nodal officer.

Nodal officers are required to provide immediate interim protection to couples reporting threats, recording statements under CCTV via audio and video. If a genuine threat is identified, security will be provided; if not, the officers must justify their decision.

In a recent case, the Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court ordered the government to enhance protection for individuals, particularly inter-caste couples, who face societal opposition or threats to their safety. Justice Sameer Jain emphasized that police have a constitutional duty to protect couples facing threats or harassment from social groups. The court also mandated the establishment of a police complaints authority at both state and district levels, in line with a Supreme Court ruling from the Prakash Singh case.