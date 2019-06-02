Headlines

Soon enough, app to be sought after for originality: Sagar Gokhale

Sagar Gokhale, Chief Operations Officer, of Qyuki — a firm that helps young talents said that the app is here to stay.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

Today, social media is a part of every person's life. The reach of social media is such that both the rural and urban sectors have celebrity representatives on the internet. TikTok, a platform that allows people to share 30-second-long videos, has caught every other person's attention. However, social media analysts and even users have raised doubts if the platform can ever provide a space for original content creation.

Sagar Gokhale, Chief Operations Officer, of Qyuki — a firm that helps young talents said that the app is here to stay. It also said that celebrities created on this app, are already receiving bigger offers.

"For instance, when people started presenting content via YouTube, they were looked down upon. Now, after three to four years, it is a part of mainstream visual content," Gokhale said.

He further said that TikTok too will be accepted in due course of time. The app is reaching out to tier-two and tier-three cities; it is helping create internet sensations; it is helping ordinary people present their knack for acting or dancing, he added.

While it may look easy, but people put a lot of hard work behind every TikTok video, Gokhale said.

"The effort is the same as required in creating any other video. In fact, the effort required is more as in thirty seconds the person has to compile two to three punch lines to catch people's attention," he said.

When asked why so many people from different parts of the country want to be a part of TikTok, Gokhale explained that the app has caught people's attention like never before. It is an interesting way to reach out to an audience because of an easy user interface than any other app.


Gokhale also said that many users have started working on original content and soon enough originality will be the reason why people will drift towards this application.

Painstaking Too

TikTok videos take more effort as one has to compile two to three punch lines in a matter of only thirty seconds to draw the audience’s attention 

