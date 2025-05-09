According to local accounts, the situation unfolded around 8 PM when residents witnessed 3-4 drones in the sky, followed by intense firing that continued through the night.

As tensions escalating further along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir late last night multiple drones and heavy cross-border shelling were reported near civilian areas in Jammu. According to local accounts, the situation unfolded around 8 PM when residents witnessed 3-4 drones in the sky, followed by intense firing that continued through the night."Last night at around 8 PM, we saw 3-4 drones. There was retaliatory firing, which continued the entire night. What Pakistan did is not right. We are not scared. Schools are closed here,." he said.

"As soon as we started dinner last night, we heard the sound of some explosions... Explosions were heard again at around 4:30 a.m., but they were also neutralised by our forces. There is nothing to worry about. Our forces are on alert. Bhagwati Vaishno Devi is sitting in Jammu, there is nothing to be scared of," he said.





Locals condemned the targeting of civilians, calling it an act of cowardice, "Attacking civilians is nothing but cowardice because they (Pakistan) don't have the courage to fight our forces. This is all that they can do... Our forces are giving a befitting reply and we are proud of them." said the local."There was a complete blackout last night. After which, drones started flying and firing continued the entire night. Our forces are giving Pakistan a befitting reply. We have trust in our Prime Minister and our Army. All drones were neutralised by our forces. We are proud of our country. There is tension near the border but rest of the places are safe," another local said.

Visuals showed Civilian houses in a border town of Jammu & Kashmir damaged after shelling by Pakistan last night. In view of the prevailing situation, schools, colleges & educational institutions in Udhampur have been closed today.

A local from Rajouri said, "The firing by Pakistan has damaged the whole front area of my house. Houses of my relatives have also been damaged. There was very heavy shelling at night. We stand with the Army."Notably, the Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) on Thursday night, sources confirmed to ANI.

