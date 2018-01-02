Soon, all trains will have 22 coaches, will be suitable for running on any route: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Headlines

DNA Special: Will India surpass US economy in future?

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tops in brand and business enterprise value at Rs 1740 crore: Report

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Special: Will India surpass US economy in future?

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tops in brand and business enterprise value at Rs 1740 crore: Report

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

AI reimagines Mohanlal, Nayanthara, and other South stars as Game of Thrones characters

9 motivational quotes by Sushant Singh Rajput

10 side-effects of having milk at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

DK Shivakumar to meet Congress High Command in Delhi, Ben Stokes to return home & more | DNA News Wrap, May 16

On completing 25 years, BrahMos Aerospace CEO reveals future plans

Protesters ransack banks, torch cars across France as riots enter third night: Top Points

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

HomeIndia

india

Soon, all trains will have 22 coaches, will be suitable for running on any route: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

The railways is planning a standardisation of trains in terms of number of coaches so that all trains can run on all routes, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said here today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 02, 2018, 11:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The railways is planning a standardisation of trains in terms of number of coaches so that all trains can run on all routes, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said here today.

Soon, all trains in the Indian Railway network would have 22 coaches, making them suitable for running on any route, irrespective of the time taken by each to complete the journey, he added.

"All trains will have 22 coaches, the length of the platforms will be increased and other related changes will be carried out. The engineering department is looking into it," Goyal told reporters.

Currently, coaches are of two kinds -- ICF and LHB -- and the number of coaches in a train could be 12, 16, 18, 22 or 26, depending on its demand, making it difficult for the railways to substitute one with the other, particularly in case of a delay.

"If the number of coaches is the same in every train, we can press any train -- which is ready, has arrived at the station and undergone maintenance -- into operation, instead of waiting for the same train to get ready," a senior railway official explained.

He added that the railways had identified over 300 groups of trains and their routes in the first phase. The changes in the number of trains operating on a route and their timings will reflect in the new time-table, to be published in July.

"The advantage of having standard trains -- all of the same composition -- for example, the same number of general, sleeper and air-conditioned coaches, is that they can run on any route.

"In the first phase, we have segregated over 300 groups of trains and identified routes on which they can be run -- mostly mainline, busy routes," the official said.

He added that for a successful implementation of the plan, the railways would also have to standardise its infrastructure -- the length of the platforms, filling and washing lines etc. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Charul Honariya, labourer's daughter, who topped NEET exam, got into AIIMS, know her journey

Acharya Pundrik Goswami celebrates Tirobhav Mahotsav of Shri Gopal Bhatt Goswami at Vrindavan

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Evacuation around Yamuna, potholes fill with stones: CM Arvind Kejriwal’s steps to combat Delhi flood alert

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE