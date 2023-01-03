Sony TV responds on Crime Patrol episode resembling Shraddha Walkar case, says ‘it is a work of…’

A Crime Patrol episode resembled the Shraddha Walkar murder case (File photo)

Sony TV recently faced massive backlash after an episode of its famous show Crime Patrol resembled the grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar. The depiction of some of the characters in the Crime Patrol episode sparked major outrage on social media.

People started calling for the boycott of Sony TV for its seemingly Shraddha Walkar case-based Crime Patrol episode, which reportedly showed the prime accused in the case as a Hindu man, and the victim girl who got chopped into pieces as a Christian girl.

After the massive backlash, Sony TV issued a statement on the Crime Patrol episode, saying that it was a “work of fiction” and they didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments. On their Twitter handle, Sony also said that they have discontinued the episode in question.

"Some viewers have commented on social media about a recent episode of "Crime Patrol" on SET resembling a recent incident reported in the media. We wish to clarify that while the episode is a work of fiction, it is based on certain events that occurred in 2011 and not connected to any recent case."

They further said that the episode was based on a case which was dated back to 2011, and denied having any affiliations with the Shraddha Walkar murder case, where the prime accused Aaftab Poonawala allegedly chopped her body in 35 pieces.

They further wrote, "We take every care to ensure our content meets broadcasting standards laid down by the regulatory bodies. However, in this case, respecting the sentiments expressed by our viewers, we have discontinued the airing of the episode. If the telecast has hurt the sentiments of any of our viewers, we wish to express our sincere regrets."

Makers of the show recently aired an episode wherein people noticed a stark resemblance in the storyline with Shraddha Walkar's murder case. But things got a bit controversial over the fact that the makers changed the religion of the main leads - they showed the girl as a Christian girl while the boy accused of chopping her into pieces was shown as a Hindu boy (Mihir).

(With ANI inputs)

