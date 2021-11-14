Sonu Sood makes BIG announcement on joining politics ahead of Punjab Assembly elections

In a significant development, Bollywood star Sonu Sood on Sunday (November 14) made it clear that he will not join any political party ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in Punjab but the actor said that his sister Malvika Sood willenter politics.

Sonu Sood, however, added that it is still not fianl that Malvika will join which political party. Sonu said that his family wants to serve the people of Punjab and they are interested in improving the education and health situation in the state.

The Bollywood star said that he is ready to join any organisation that will allow him to work for the people freely.

"I will join any platform where there is no leg pulling and independence to work. The platform can be political and apolitical," the actor said.

When asked which party his sister Malvika will join, Sonu said, "Party is not important but the policy is. My sister will serve the people and society. Both AAP and Congress are good parties."

It is to be noted that Sonu Sood had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi few days ago and he is set to meet Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal too.

Sonu Sood urged the people of Punjab to support his sister Malvika Sood.

The Bollywood actor also talked about the recent Income Tax survey at his properties and said that it was a "a testing time". Sonu, however, asserted that it "will not impact my service to people".

Extending his support to the farmers, Sonu Sood said, "I support farmers. They should be given their right. We eat because of them."