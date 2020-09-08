Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to meet party leaders today at Congress Parliamentary Group strategy session

India, Congress, Congress Working Committee (CWC), Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari, Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet on Tuesday to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Parliament session. The meeting will be chaired by Party`s Interim President Sonia Gandhi.

According to sources, during the session, Congress is all set to take on the Modi government on the issue of Corona, economy, and clash with China.

Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony, Anand Sharma, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, K Suresh, KC Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, and Manickam Tagore, Ravneet Bittu, Manish Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh will attend the meeting which will be convened through Video Conferencing.

While the Congress leaders will formulate a strategy to corner the Modi government in Parliament, on one hand, the eyes will also be on meet that whether there is an effect of the past Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. This will be the first time after the CWC that Sonia and Rahul will be meeting party leaders in a party platform.

Recently, 23 leaders had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi on the issue of reform and Organisational Elections in Congress, among them Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari were prominent leaders who are also the member of the Parliament strategy group.

Because of this, both the leaders were very much targeted in the CWC meeting by other members of CWC, Later on, Gulam Nabi Azad came up openly and took on the issue and said that it`s their victory that after six months Congress will have full time elected President, prior to this, Gulam Nabi Azad had chaired a meeting of Congress Coordination Group for Parliament.