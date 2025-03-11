She served as an International Advisory Member and delivered a keynote speech at the conference

At ICMR-2024, cybersecurity expert Sonia Mishra, Senior Security Risk Management Specialist at Cloudflare, took on two key roles. She served as an International Advisory Member and delivered a keynote speech at the conference.

During her address, she presented her paper, “CyberSecurity Risk in the Age of AI and Quantum Computing: Preparing Financial Systems for the Future.” Her research received high recognition and won the award for Best Research Presentation & Paper in Cybersecurity.

As digital infrastructure increasingly becomes the backbone of global commerce, governance, and communication, the traditional reactive approach to cybersecurity is no longer sufficient. Recognizing this paradigm shift, Sonia Mishra championed a proactive, data-driven methodology that leverages real-world security event data alongside established frameworks like MITRE ATTACK and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. This innovative approach not only enhances risk assessment accuracy but also aligns cybersecurity strategies with broader business objectives- ensuring organizations are better prepared to face emerging threats.

Sonia Mishra, Senior Security Risk Management Specialist at Cloudflare shared, “This study is the result of real-world experience and years of hands-on work in cybersecurity. With over a decade in the field, I’ve seen firsthand how AI and quantum computing are reshaping financial system risks. I’m honoured that this research has been recognized with the Best Research Presentation & Paper in Cybersecurity award. More importantly, I hope it encourages organizations to take a proactive approach and recognize the urgency of strengthening their security strategies for the future.”

During her keynote, Sonia Mishra detailed how her leadership at Cloudflare spearheaded a comprehensive enterprise risk assessment that integrated multifaceted security metrics into a unified framework. This initiative broke down organizational silos and fostered enhanced communication and decision-making among diverse teams, reinforcing industry standards and compliance with rigorous regulatory benchmarks such as FedRAMP and ISO 27001.

Her work supports national efforts, including those by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, to protect critical infrastructure. By strengthening security, she helps keep essential systems safe, including those needed for

public safety, the economy, and national security. Her efforts not only protect her clients but also the larger digital world we all depend on.

As cybersecurity evolves, staying ahead of threats requires teamwork, transparency, and innovation. Sonia’s work provides a roadmap for organizations to navigate this ever-changing landscape. Her focus on proactive risk management,

data-driven strategies, and strong security frameworks is setting new industry standards.

Sonia Mishra emphasized the importance of proactive security, stating , “Cybersecurity is about being prepared. It’s not just about responding to threats after they happen, but anticipating and preventing them before they cause harm. In today’s world, cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, and organizations need to stay ahead of emerging risks. That means implementing strong security measures, using data-driven risk assessments, and fostering a culture of vigilance. Taking action now, whether through advanced threat detection or better collaboration helps protect sensitive information, strengthen systems, and ensure long-term resilience. Cybersecurity isn’t just the responsibility of IT teams, it’s a shared effort between leadership, employees, and industry experts to create a safer digital future for everyone.”

Sonia Mishra’s work highlights that cybersecurity is more than just a technical challenge. By blending her deep expertise with a strategic approach, she is shaping the way organizations defend against evolving threats and thus paving the way for a safer and more resilient digital future for everyone.