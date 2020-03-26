Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks sector-wise relief package

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, annoucing her support to the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected around 649 people across the country.

In the letter, the Gandhi said that her party stands with the people of India in thte time of criris. “Congress stands with people of India at this time of national crisis. We extend full support to the 21-day lockdown and extend cooperation to the government."

She also sought measures to protect doctors, paramedics and ease supply chain during the period of lockdown.

“Centre must consider announcing sector-wise relief package, including tax breaks, interest subvention, deferment of liability," Gandhi wrote.

She further asked the government to defer all loan installment deductions from salaries of government employees for six months.

The Congress president had earlier urged Modi to take extra measures in assisting the unorganised sector workers and the poor during the times of coronavirus crisis.

On the other hand, her son and MP Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Centre over lack of preparations to tackle the coronavirus crisis.