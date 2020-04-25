Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, calls for 1 lakh crore relief package for MSME sector

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to bring a financial package for the revival of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. She also warned that the problem can have a devastating and expansive ripple effect on the country's economy if ignored.

In the letter, Gandhi made five-point suggestions for the revival of the MSME, which is under extreme distress due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The first point appeals the PM to announce a Rs 1 lakh crore 'MSME Wage Protection' package, which would help in shoring up these jobs, boosting morale as well as alleviating the predicted economic spiral.

Second urges him to establish and deploy a credit guarantee fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, in order to provide immediate liquidity to the sector.

The third point says that action taken by RBI must get reflected in actions by commercial banks to ensure adequate, easy and timely credit supply to MSMEs.

The fourth point adds that these measures need to be supported by expansion and extension of the RBI's moratorium on payment of loans for MSME beyond the stipulated period of 3 months. The government should also explore a wave in the reduction of taxes for MSMEs and other sector-specific measures.

The fifth and last point says high collateral security is leading to a denial of credit. Same is the case with limits on margin money being extremely high. These factors combine to ensure a lack of access to available credit for MSMEs and must be addressed.

The Congress president also highlighted that the sector is suffering a loss of around Rs 30,000 crore every day due to the lockdown and efforts should be made to help revive it. "If ignored, this issue has the potential of having a devastating and expansive ripple effect on our economy," she said in the letter.

She further said that while the nation continues to fight against COVID-19, it essential to highlight an economic concern that needs immediate attention and intervention.