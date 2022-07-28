Sonia Gandhi vs Smiri Irani, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' row: Sequence of events

Sonia Gandhi (File)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's reference to President Droupadi Murmu as "rashtrapatni" triggered unprecedented scenes in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with the BJP claiming the comment showed his sexist mindset. BJP MPs also attacked Congress President Sonia Gandhi alleging she sanctioned the seemingly off-coloured remark. Amid the ruckus, Gandhi and Smriti Irani also had a brief showdown. Here's what happened in Lok Sabha today.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had referred to Murmu as Rashtrapatni while talking to the press on Wednesday. On Thursday, the BJP demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi. Ms Irani, while demanding an apology, alleged it was Gandhi who sanctioned the humiliation of the highest office of the country. She also called Gandhi anti-Adivasi, anti-Dalit and anti-woman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi saying she shouldn't have allowed him to speak like that. She and other MPs held placards demanding the same.

Meanwhile, Aadhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologised for the remark that he called a "mere slip of the tongue". He also blamed his bad Hindi for the remark.

"I inadvertently used the word 'rashtrapatni' just once and it was a slip of the tongue. I never meant any disrespect to the President... I said it and realised I uttered a wrong word. I even looked for media persons to request them to not focus on it. However, I couldn't find them," he told the media.

"I am a Bengali and not used to Hindi. I made a mistake, I agree," he added.

He said he has sought time from President Murmu to personally apologise to her.

He said the BJP is making a mountain of a molehill.

In the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi went across to BJP MP Rama Devi and said Chowdhury has already apologised and what was her fault in it? To this, NDTV reports, Irani intervened and said, "Madam, may I help you? I took your name".

To this, Sonia Gandhi is said to have retorted: "Don't talk to me".

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has issued a notice to Chowdhury to appear before it and submit a written explanation for calling Murmu 'rashtrapatni'. It has also asked Gandhi to take action against him for the remark.

With inputs from PTI